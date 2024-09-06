Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    6 Sep 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ഡെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ഓ​ണ​ച്ച​ന്ത 13, 14 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ

    ഡെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ഓ​ണ​ച്ച​ന്ത 13, 14 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ണ​ച്ച​ന്ത സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 13, 14 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. മൈ​സൂ​രു റോ​ഡ് ബ്യാ​ട​രാ​യ​ന​പു​ര​യി​ലെ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ച​ന്ത പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക. നേ​ന്ത്ര​പ്പ​ഴം, കാ​യ, ചി​പ്സ്, ശ​ർ​ക്ക​ര വ​ര​ട്ടി, ഹ​ൽ​വ, ക​പ്പ ചി​പ്സ്, പ​പ്പ​ടം, പ​ച്ച​ക്ക​റി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി എ​ല്ലാ ഓ​ണ​വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ: 9845185326, 9886631528.

    TAGS:Onam MarketDeccan Cultural Society
