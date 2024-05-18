Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 18 May 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    date_range 18 May 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് മ​ര​ണം

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​വേ​രി​യി​ൽ മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദ​യാ​ന​ന്ദ് പു​ട്ട​​ഗൗ​ഡ​ർ (22) ആ​ണ് ത​​ന്റെ ഫാ​മി​ൽ പോ​യി തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ മി​ന്ന​ലേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യാ​ണ് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മ​രം വീ​ണ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് രാ​മ​ന​​ഗ​ർ-​ഗോ​വ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​ല സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളം ക​യ​റി വി​ള​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ച​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:lightning
    News Summary - Death by lightning
