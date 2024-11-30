Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    ദമ്പതികൾ അ​ടു​ത്ത​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ദമ്പതികൾ അ​ടു​ത്ത​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ലോ​റ​ൻ​സും ജൂ​ലി​യാ​ന​യും

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ദ്യാ​വ​ർ പാ​രി​ഷ് പാ​സ്റ്റ​റ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ലോ​റ​ൻ​സ് ഡി​സൂ​സ​യും (49), ഭാ​ര്യ അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യാ​യ ജു​ലി​യാ​ന ഡി​സൂ​സ​യും (44) അ​ടു​ത്ത​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യ​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച ജൂ​ലി​യാ​ന വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഐ.​സി.​യു​വി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് അ​തേ ഐ.​സി.​യു​വി​ൽ ലോ​റ​ൻ​സും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsObituary News
