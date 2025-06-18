Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:05 PM IST

    ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഡ​ബ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ എ​ട​മം​ഗ​ല​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ചാ​ർ​വാ​ക​യി​ൽ വാ​ട്ട​ർ പ​മ്പ് ഓ​ൺ ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റ്റ് സ്ത്രീ ​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദോ​ലാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പു​ര​ന്ദ​ര​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ ജ​ല​ജാ​ക്ഷി​യാ​ണ് (38) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഷോ​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഉ​ട​ൻ ക​ട​ബ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ക​ഡ​ബ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:electric shockmetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
    News Summary - dead due to electric shock
