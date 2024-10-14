Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പാ​പ​നാ​ശി​നി​യി​ൽ

    Jaleel
    ജലീൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ൽ​പെ ബാ​പു​തോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ കെ. ​ജ​ലീ​ലി​ന്റെ (49) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പാ​പ​നാ​ശി​നി ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മു​ങ്ങ​ൽ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ൻ ഈ​ശ്വ​ർ മാ​ൽ​പെ​യാ​ണ് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ജ​ലീ​ലി​നെ കാ​ണാ​താ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

