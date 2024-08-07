Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    ധാ​വ​ൺ​ഗെ​രെ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ബി.​കോം അ​വ​സാ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത ധാ​വ​ൺ​ഗെ​രെ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി അ​ബ​ദ്ധം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ബി.​കോം അ​വ​സാ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​ണ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ചി​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ, ധാ​വ​ൺ​ഗെ​രെ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലെ 70 കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളാ​ണ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ അ​ഫി​ലി​യേ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​തി​ൽ 15 പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ബ​ദ്ധം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

