    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    ദ​ർ​ഗ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ദ​ർ​ഗ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ
     ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത ദ​ർ​ഗ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ചി​റ്റ​പു​ർ ക​റ​ഡ​ള്ളി റോ​ഡി​ലെ സ​യ്യി​ദ് പീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. രാ​ത്രി ഗേ​റ്റ് ത​ക​ർ​ത്താ​ണ് കൃ​ത്യം ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDargah
    News Summary - Dargah demolished
