Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:14 AM IST

    നൃ​ത്താ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ക​മ​ല ഭ​ട്ട് നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    Dance teacher
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത നൃ​ത്താ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യും നാ​ട്യാ​ല​യ ഉ​ർ​വ​യു​ടെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യ ക​മ​ല ഭ​ട്ട് (70) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​ഗീ​ത നൃ​ത്ത അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​ടെ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ക​ലാ​ശ്രീ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്, ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല രാ​ജ്യോ​ത്സ​വ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്, ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി പേ​ജാ​വ​ർ മ​ഠം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യും മ​റ്റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളും അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Dance teacherKamala Bhatt
    News Summary - Dance teacher Kamala Bhatt died
