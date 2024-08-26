Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024

    നൃ​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    നൃ​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നൃ​ത്യാ​ന്ത​ർ നൃ​ത്ത വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ന​മ​ൻ 2024’ ഒ​ഡി​സി നൃ​​ത്തോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ക​ലാ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം എ.​ഡി.​എ രം​ഗ മ​ന്ദി​ര​യി​ൽ നൃ​ത്ത​പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ഗു​രു രാം​ലി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹി​മി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സൂ​ത്ര ഡാ​ൻ​സ് തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന നൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    Girl in a jacket

