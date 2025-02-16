Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST

    അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ പ്ര​തി​മ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ല​ളി​ത ദ​ലി​ത് വി​വാ​ഹം

    അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ പ്ര​തി​മ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ല​ളി​ത ദ​ലി​ത് വി​വാ​ഹം
    വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക​ടൂ​രി​ൽ ഡോ. ​ബി.​ആ​ർ. അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​റു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​മ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ യ​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള കു​മാ​റും (25) പു​ർ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സു​ചി​ത്ര​യും (20) വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി.

    പ​ര​സ്പ​രം ഇ​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഇ​രു​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള വി​വാ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് മു​മ്പ് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ശു​ഭ​ദി​ന​മോ സ​മ​യ​മോ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യ കു​റ​ച്ചു പേ​രു​ടെ മു​ന്നി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ച​ട​ങ്ങ്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDalit Marriage
    News Summary - dalit marriage infront of ambedkar statue
