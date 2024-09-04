Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    ക​ട​വ​രാ​ന്ത​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന ദ​ലി​ത് വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ന് ഉ​ട​മ​യു​ടെ ക്രൂ​ര മ​ർ​ദ​നം

    Dalit elderly man beaten up
    മ​ർ​ദനമേറ്റ മ​ഞ്ച മൊ​കേ​ര

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത കൊ​ക്ക​ഡ​യി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ക​ട​വ​രാ​ന്ത​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന​തി​ന് ദ​ലി​ത​നാ​യ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​നെ ക​ട​യു​ട​മ മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ത​ല​ക്കും കൈ​ക്കും സാ​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മ​ഞ്ച മൊ​കേ​ര​യെ (67) ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​യു​ട​മ രാ​മ​ണ്ണ ഗൗ​ഡ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​സ​ഭ്യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ മ​ര​ക്ക​ഷ​ണം കൊ​ണ്ട് ത​ല​ക്കും പു​റ​ത്തും അ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDalit manbrutally beaten
