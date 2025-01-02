Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    2 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST
    ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ

    ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ടി​ബ​റ്റ​ൻ ആ​ത്മീ​യ നേ​താ​വ് ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ. ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ല് മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക. കു​ട​കി​ലെ ബൈ​ല​ക്കു​പ്പെ​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ക. 2017ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വ​സാ​ന​മാ​യി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

