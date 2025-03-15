Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:32 AM IST

    സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ ചോ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്ഫോ​ട​നം; കു​ടി​ൽ ക​ത്തി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ എ​ഗ​നൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ർ ചോ​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടി​ൽ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. അ​ഞ്ച് ആ​ടു​ക​ൾ ജീ​വ​നോ​ടെ വെ​ന്തു ച​ത്തു. റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കു​ടി​ലി​ന്റെ ഉ​ട​മ ന​ര​സിം​ഹ​ലു​വി​ന്റെ പ​ണ​വും പ​ല​ച​ര​ക്ക് സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ചു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Explosiongas cylinder leakBanglore News
    News Summary - Cylinder leak causes explosion; house gutted
