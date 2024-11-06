Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    സിലിണ്ടർ സ്ഫോടനത്തിൽ അപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റിൽ അഗ്നിബാധ

    fireforce rescue
    അഗ്നിശമനസേന രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തുന്നു

    മംഗളൂരു: ഉഡുപ്പി ബഡഗുപേട്ടയിൽ ബംഗാളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള തൊഴിലാളികൾ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ താമസിക്കുന്ന അപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി പാചകവാതക സിലിണ്ടർ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിച്ച് അഗ്നിബാധ. അഗ്നിശമനസേനയെത്തി തീയണച്ച് താമസക്കാരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsCylinder Explosions
    News Summary - Cylinder explosion
