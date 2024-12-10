Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 5:00 AM GMT
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 5:01 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ശ്രീ​ജ​ൻ സാ​ഗ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ പാ​ത​യോ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന​റി ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    പാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യും മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ശ്രീ​ജ​ൻ സാ​ഗ​റാ​ണ് (22) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യു​ട​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

