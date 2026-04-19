Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഒളിവിൽപോയ കുറ്റവാളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2026 9:45 AM IST

    ഒളിവിൽപോയ കുറ്റവാളി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒളിവിൽപോയ കുറ്റവാളി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel

    മംഗളൂരു: പതിമൂന്ന് വർഷത്തോളം ഒളിവിൽ പോയ ബിഹാറിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഒരു കുറ്റവാളിയെ കൗപ് പൊലീസ് ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ലോറി ഡ്രൈവർ കെ. മനോജ് കുമാറാണ് (41) അറസ്റ്റിലായത് .

    2012 ൽ ഉദ്യാവർ കൗപ് പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ മനോജ് കുമാർ ഓടിച്ച ലോറിയിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. കോടതി കുറ്റക്കാരനാണെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തി ആറ് മാസം തടവിന് ശിക്ഷിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ ശിക്ഷ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ഉടൻ കുമാർ ഒളിവിൽ പോയി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newscriminal arrestedmetro newsLatest News
    News Summary - criminal arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X