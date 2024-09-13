Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightര​ജ​നു​​ഗു​ണ്ഡെ​യി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ര​ജ​നു​​ഗു​ണ്ഡെ​യി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ര​ജ​നു​​ഗു​ണ്ഡെ​യി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഹി​ന്ദു​പു​ര -കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മെ​മു (06266), ശ്രീ ​സ​ത്യ​സാ​യി പ്ര​ശാ​ന്തി നി​ല​യം -കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മെ​മു (06516), ധ​ർ​മ​വാ​രം -കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മെ​മു (06596) എ​ന്നീ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 30 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ര​ജ​നു​​ഗു​ണ്ഡെ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ സ്റ്റോ​പ് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 16 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTrain control
    News Summary - Control of trains at Rajanukunte
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick