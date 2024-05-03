Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    3 May 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 May 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    പു​തി​യ പാ​ത​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം; ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടും

    trains will be diverted
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​ര​ദ​പു​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ പു​തി​യ പാ​ത​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ മേ​യ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടും. യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത്പു​ർ-​കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ബാ​ന​സ​വാ​ടി, ഹൊ​സൂ​ർ, ധ​ർ​മ​പു​രി, സേ​ലം വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് പോ​വു​ക. കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​ര​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​ല്ല. മൈ​സൂ​രു-​കൊ​ച്ചു​വേ​ളി എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ക​ന്‍റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്‍റ്, ബ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി, ഹൊ​സൂ​ർ, ധ​ർ​മ​പു​രി വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് പോ​വു​ക. കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം, വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ്, ബം​​ഗാ​ർ​പേ​ട്ട്, കു​പ്പം, തി​രു​പ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:RailwayconstructionBengaluru News
