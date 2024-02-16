Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    16 Feb 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    16 Feb 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ജി.​സി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ർ, അ​ജ​യ് മാ​കെ​ൻ, സെ​യ്ദ് ന​സീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ ​മാ​സം 27ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​ൻ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ അം​ഗം അ​ജ​യ് മാ​കെ​ൻ, ജി.​സി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ർ, സെ​യ്ദ് ന​സീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ, ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള എ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ൺ​ദീ​പ് സി​ങ് സു​ർ​ജെ​വാ​ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

