Madhyamam
    Metro
    13 May 2025 10:08 AM IST
    13 May 2025 10:08 AM IST

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് ലീ​ന മ​ത്യാ​സ് കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഷി​ർ​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് ലീ​ന മ​ത്യാ​സ് (67) കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ​നി​ത കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, ഷി​ർ​വ ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് അം​ഗം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Congress leader Leena Mathias dies in car accident
