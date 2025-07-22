Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    22 July 2025 11:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    22 July 2025 11:53 AM IST

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്, ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം: കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്, ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ചി​റ്റാ​പൂ​ർ പ​ട്ട​ണ​ത്തി​ലെ ബാ​പ്പു​റാ​വു ക​ല്യാ​ണ മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​ത്തി​നു പി​ന്നി​ൽ ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​രി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്, ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും.

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ ശി​വ​രു​ദ്ര​പ്പ, ജ​ഗ​ന​ഗൗ​ഡ, ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ ശ​ര​ണ​ഗൗ​ഡ, സോ​മ​ശേ​ഖ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഏ​ഴു പേ​രെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ചി​റ്റാ​പൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 59,220 രൂ​പ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

