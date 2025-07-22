Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 July 2025
22 July 2025
ചൂതാട്ടം: കോൺഗ്രസ്, ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Congress, BJP workers arrested for Gambling
ബംഗളൂരു: കലബുറഗി ചിറ്റാപൂർ പട്ടണത്തിലെ ബാപ്പുറാവു കല്യാണ മണ്ഡപത്തിനു പിന്നിൽ ചൂതാട്ടം നടത്തിയതിന് അറസ്റ്റിലായവരിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ്, ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകരും.
കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകരായ ശിവരുദ്രപ്പ, ജഗനഗൗഡ, ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകരായ ശരണഗൗഡ, സോമശേഖർ എന്നിവർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഏഴു പേരെ ഞായറാഴ്ച ചിറ്റാപൂർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇവരിൽ നിന്ന് 59,220 രൂപ കണ്ടെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.
