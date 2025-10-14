Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
News Summary - Conducted a prayer meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരു സേവ ട്രസ്റ്റ് പ്രാർഥനയോഗം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ശങ്കരൻ സുഗുണൻ അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു.
ശ്രീകുമാർ, രഞ്ജിത്കുമാർ, ഇ. വാസു, വി.കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രൻ, രവീന്ദ്രൻ, രവിചന്ദ്രൻ, അജയൻ, മണിക്കുട്ടൻ, ബിനുമോൻ, കെ.കെ. രാജേഷ് എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
ശാന്തകുമാരി, ശാരദ സുഗുണൻ, ഗീതമ്മ, പ്രേമ മുരളി, മഹിത രഞ്ജിത്ത് കുമാർ, വിമല ശ്രീധരൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
