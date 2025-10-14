Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Oct 2025 10:43 AM IST

    പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന യോ​ഗം നടത്തി

    പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന യോ​ഗം നടത്തി
    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ഗു​രു സേ​വ ട്ര​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ഗു​രു സേ​വ ട്ര​സ്റ്റ് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ശ​ങ്ക​ര​ൻ സു​ഗു​ണ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​ർ, ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്കു​മാ​ർ, ഇ. ​വാ​സു, വി.​കെ. സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ര​വി​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, അ​ജ​യ​ൻ, മ​ണി​ക്കു​ട്ട​ൻ, ബി​നു​മോ​ൻ, കെ.​കെ. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ശാ​ന്ത​കു​മാ​രി, ശാ​ര​ദ സു​ഗു​ണ​ൻ, ഗീ​ത​മ്മ, പ്രേ​മ മു​ര​ളി, മ​ഹി​ത ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് കു​മാ​ർ, വി​മ​ല ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Prayer meetingmetronewstop news
    News Summary - Conducted a prayer meeting
