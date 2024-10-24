Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ പ​രാ​തി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ കു​ട​കി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​ല​ബാ​ർ മ​ൾ​ട്ടി സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് അ​ഗ്രോ കോ​ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റി​വ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം. ബൈ​ല​ക്കു​പ്പെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​ടി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ഹാ​സ​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    TAGS:KodaguComplaintFinancial Institution
    News Summary - Complaint Against Financial Institution In Kodagu
