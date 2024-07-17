Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഎം.​ബി.​എ, എം.​സി.​എ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    എം.​ബി.​എ, എം.​സി.​എ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ലി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​ബി.​എ, എം.​സി.​എ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ലി​ന്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ബി.​എ, എം.​സി.​എ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാ​ജ്വേ​റ്റ് കോ​മ​ൺ എ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൻ​സ് ടെ​സ്റ്റ് 2024 (പി.​ജി.​സി.​ഇ.​ടി) ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ലി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30 മു​ത​ൽ 12.30 വ​രെ എം.​സി.​എ ടെ​സ്റ്റും ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2.30 മു​ത​ൽ 4.30 വ​രെ എം.​ബി.​എ ടെ​സ്റ്റും ന​ട​ക്കും. ജൂ​ലൈ 27ന് ​ശേ​ഷം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കെ.​ഇ.​എ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹാ​ൾ​ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാം. എം.​ഇ, എം.​ടെ​ക് കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ തീ​യ​തി വൈ​കാ​തെ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:common entrance test
    News Summary - Common Entrance Test
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick