Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2025 9:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 9:42 AM IST

    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന​യും ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. കെ.​എം.​സി വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​രു​ൺ​കു​മാ​ർ യോ​ഗം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    എ​ന്നും ജ​ന​ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നാ​ണ് ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി എ​ന്ന് യോ​ഗം അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മാ​ത്യു, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യ ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ, ജോ​മോ​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ഷാ​ജി ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oommen Chandycommemorationmetro news
    News Summary - commemoration Oommen Chandy
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X