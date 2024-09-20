Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 4:14 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 4:14 AM GMT

    ക​ക്കോ​ട്ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സം​ഗ​മം 22ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മ​ത രം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ സ​ജീ​വ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​സീ​സ് പ​രി​വാ​ർ എ​ന്ന ക​ക്കോ​ട്ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സി​ന്‍റെ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സം​ഗ​മം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​കോ​ൾ​സ് പാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഹി​റാ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി കേ​ര​ള, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മേ​ഖ​ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് റ​ഹിം കോ​ട്ട​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു .

    TAGS:Commemoration Meeting
