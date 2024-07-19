Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 19 July 2024 3:00 AM GMT
    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഓ​ഫ് ഹ​യ​ർ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​ഥ​മ വൈ​സ് ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഡോ. ​മാ​ർ​ത്താ​ണ്ഡ വ​ർ​മ ശ​ങ്ക​ര​ൻ വ​ല്യ​ത്താ​ന്റെ (90) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. 1993 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് നി​ര​വ​ധി നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് എ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നാ​യെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:commemoration
