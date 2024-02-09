Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 2:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 2:42 AM GMT

    ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ഹ​റ ഭാ​നു​
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ഹ​റ ഭാ​നു​

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ഡെ​ങ്കി​പ്പ​നി ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ ലൈ​നി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​ഹ​റ ഭാ​നു​വാ​ണ് (18) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​സു​ഖം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് മ​ല്ലെ​ഗൗ​ഡ ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DiesDengue FeverBengaluru News
    News Summary - College student dies of dengue in Chikkamagaluru
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X