Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:49 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക്ക് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രാ​യി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ര​ഡേ​ശ്വ​ർ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​യെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. കെ.​എ. പു​നീ​താ​ണ് (19) മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി​യ​ത്.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട പു​നീ​ത് ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ സ്വ​ഭാ​വം അ​റി​യാ​തെ നീ​ന്താ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​പ​ക​ടം മ​ണ​ത്ത കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് സേ​ന​യി​ലെ യോ​ഗീ​ഷ് ഹ​രി​കാ​ന്തും ല​ക്ഷ്മ​ൺ ഹ​രി​കാ​ന്തും പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:coast guardtouristsrescued
