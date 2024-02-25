Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 Feb 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 Feb 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    ക്രൈ​സ്റ്റ് കോ​ള​ജ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​ർ

    ക്രൈ​സ്റ്റ് ലോ ​കോ​ള​ജ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഫ​ത്താ​ഹ് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ട്രോ​ഫി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു
    ക്രൈ​സ്റ്റ് ലോ ​കോ​ള​ജ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഫ​ത്താ​ഹ് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ട്രോ​ഫി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ലോ ​യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി കോ​ള​ജ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക്രൈ​സ്റ്റ് ലോ ​കോ​ള​ജ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി.

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ജെ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ലോ ​കോ​ള​ജ് ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യി. ജെ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ലോ ​കോ​ള​ജ് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ന​ട​രാ​ജു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക്രൈ​സ്റ്റ് കോ​ള​ജ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഫ​ത്താ​ഹ് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ട്രോ​ഫി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    TAGS:football championshipChrist College
    News Summary - Christ College Champions
