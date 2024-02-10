Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:46 AM GMT

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലെ ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി​യി​ൽ ബാ​ല​വേ​ല;മൂ​ന്നു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    child labour
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ലെ ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മൂ​ന്നു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ്, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ വ​കു​പ്പ്, ശി​ശു​ക്ഷേ​മം, ചൈ​ൽ​ഡ് ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ബാ​ല​വേ​ല ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    child labour
