Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 3:23 AM GMT

    കു​ട്ടി ഓ​ടി​ച്ച ട്രാ​ക്ട​റി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​ര​ണം; മാ​താ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Arrest
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത കു​ട്ടി ഓ​ടി​ച്ച ട്രാ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് കു​ട​കി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ട്രാ​ക്ട​ർ ഉ​ട​മ​യാ​യ യു​വ​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം 31നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ട്രാ​ക്ട​ർ ഉ​ട​മ വി.​തു​ള​സി​യാ​ണ് (42) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ട്രാ​ക്ട​ർ അ​മി​ത​വേ​ഗ​ത​യി​ലും അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ലും ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:ArrestTractor driving
    News Summary - Child driving the tractor; The mother was arrested
