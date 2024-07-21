Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    21 July 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    date_range 21 July 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    ചീ​ഫ് മി​നി​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക​പ്പ്: ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന് (കെ.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്.​എ) കീ​ഴി​ൽ ബി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്.​എ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഥ​മ ചീ​ഫ് മി​നി​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ശാ​ന്തി​ന​ഗ​റും സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ൻ ന​ഗ​റും ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ടും.

    TAGS:Chief Minister's Cup Football TournamentKarnataka State Football Association
