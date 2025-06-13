Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 13 Jun 2025 8:07 AM IST
Updated On 13 Jun 2025 8:07 AM IST
എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യtext_fields
News Summary - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expresses grief over Air India plane crash
ബംഗളൂരു: എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനാപകടംവളരെ നിർഭാഗ്യകരമായ സംഭവമാണെന്ന് കർണാടക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പറഞ്ഞു.
‘ഗുജറാത്തിലെ അഹ്മദാബാദിൽ 200 ലധികം യാത്രക്കാരുമായി പോയ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനം അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നറിഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ അത്യധികം ഞെട്ടിപ്പോയി. ഇത് വളരെ ദുഃഖകരമായ സംഭവമാണ്. ദുരിതബാധിതർക്ക് സമയബന്ധിതമായ സഹായവും പരിചരണവും ലഭിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു, ‘എക്സ്’ പോസ്റ്റിൽ സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ പറഞ്ഞു.
