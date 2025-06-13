Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 8:07 AM IST

    എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​നാ​പ​ക​ടത്തിൽ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ

    എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​നാ​പ​ക​ടത്തിൽ ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​നാ​പ​ക​ടംവ​ള​രെ നി​ർ​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​ക​ര​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ‘ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ഹ്മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ 200 ല​ധി​കം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി പോ​യ എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്ന​റി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ത്യ​ധി​കം ഞെ​ട്ടി​പ്പോ​യി. ഇ​ത് വ​ള​രെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ക​ര​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​ണ്. ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക് സ​മ​യ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​യ സ​ഹാ​യ​വും പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വും ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു, ‘എ​ക്സ്’ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahBangalore NewsAhmedabad Plane Crash
