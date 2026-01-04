Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇടവക ഉത്സവത്തിൽ കോഴി ലേലംചെയ്തത് രണ്ടു ലക്ഷത്തിന്; ക്രിസ്മസ് കേക്കിന് ഒന്നര ലക്ഷം

    ഇടവക ഉത്സവത്തിൽ കോഴി ലേലംചെയ്തത് രണ്ടു ലക്ഷത്തിന്; ക്രിസ്മസ് കേക്കിന് ഒന്നര ലക്ഷം
    ജെ​റോം ലോ​ബോ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​വും കോ​ഴി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    മംഗളൂരു: ഇടവകയിലെ ഉത്സവകാല ലേലത്തിൽ കോഴി 1.91 ലക്ഷം രൂപക്ക് വിറ്റു. ക്രിസ്മസ്, പുതുവത്സര കേക്ക് ലേലത്തിൽ പോയത് ഒന്നര ലക്ഷം രൂപക്ക്. മംഗളൂരു രൂപതയിലെ ഐ.സി.വൈ.എം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച സിദ്ധകട്ടെ പള്ളി ക്രിസ്മസ്, പുതുവത്സര ആഘോഷങ്ങളിലാണ് ഈ അപൂർവ ഫണ്ട് ശേഖരണം സാധ്യമായത്. ഇടവകാംഗമായ ജെറോം ലോബോയും കുടുംബവും രണ്ടു ലേലങ്ങളിലും മേൽകൈ നേടി. ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ. ഡാനിയേൽ ഡിസൂസ, ജെപ്പു സെമിനാരി റെക്ടർ ഫാ. രാജേഷ് റൊസാരിയോ, അതിഥി വികാരി ഫാ. പ്രകാശ് മെനെസസ് എന്നിവർ സാന്നിധ്യം നൽകി.

    TAGS:Auctionchristmas cakemetro newsBangalore
    News Summary - Chicken auctioned for two lakhs at parish festival; Christmas cake for one and a half lakhs
