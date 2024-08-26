Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightച​ട്ട​മ്പി സ്വാ​മി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Aug 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Aug 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    ച​ട്ട​മ്പി സ്വാ​മി ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ച​ട്ട​മ്പി സ്വാ​മി ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ശേ​ഷാ​ദ്രി പു​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​റ്റി​വ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലും വി​ദ്യാ​ധി​രാ​ജ ച​ട്ട​മ്പി സ്വാ​മി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​മു​ത​ൽ ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ഹോ​മം, മ​ഹാ വി​ഷ്ണു പൂ​ജ, സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ രാ​മാ​യ​ണ പാ​രാ​യ​ണം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnataka Nair Service SocietyChattambi Swami Jayanthi
    News Summary - Chattambi Swami Jayanthi Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick