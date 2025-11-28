ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ കനത്ത മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:15 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ കനത്ത മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - chance of heavy rain in bangalore
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കനത്ത മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം. രാമനഗര, കോലാർ, ചിക്കബല്ലപുർ, മാണ്ഡ്യ, മൈസൂരു, ചാമരാജനഗർ, കുടക്, ഹാസൻ, ചിത്രദുർഗ, ദാവങ്കരെ, ചിക്കമഗളൂരു, ശിവമൊഗ്ഗ, ബെലഗാവി, ബിദർ, വിജയപുര, ബാഗൽ കോട്ട, ഹാവേരി, ഗദഗ്, ധാർവാഡ്, കലബുറഗി, കോപ്പാൽ, ബെല്ലാരി, റായ് ചൂർ, യാദ് ഗിരി വിജയനഗര എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത. ഉത്തര കന്നട, ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ തീരപ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ വരണ്ട കാലാവസ്ഥ തുടരും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story