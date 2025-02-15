Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ​ക്ക് ഇ​സ​ഡ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 9:56 AM IST

    ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ​ക്ക് ഇ​സ​ഡ് കാറ്റഗറി സു​ര​ക്ഷ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ​ക്ക് ഇ​സ​ഡ് കാറ്റഗറി സു​ര​ക്ഷ
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സ് ബ്യൂ​റോ​യു​ടെ (ഐ.​ബി) ഭീ​ഷ​ണി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​വി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലു​ള്ള തി​ബ​ത്ത​ൻ ആ​ത്മീ​യ നേ​താ​വ് ദ​ലൈ​ലാ​മ​ക്ക് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഇ​സ​ഡ് കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി സു​ര​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കി.

    89കാ​ര​നാ​യ തി​ബ​ത്ത​ൻ ആ​ത്മീ​യ നേ​താ​വി​ന്റെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​വ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സേ​ന​യു​ടെ (സി.​ആ​ർ.​പി.​എ​ഫ്) വി.​ഐ.​പി ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. മൂ​ന്ന് ഷി​ഫ്റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 30 സി.​ആ​ർ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡോ​ക​ൾ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​ൽ​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Z Category SecurityDalai-Lama
    News Summary - Central government to provide z category security to Dalai-Lama
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X