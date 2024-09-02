Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 3:26 AM GMT
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 3:26 AM GMT

    വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സെ​ൻ​സ​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സെ​ൻ​സ​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ മൃ​ഗ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ​സെ​ൻ​സ​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ തോ​റും ക​യ​റി​യു​ള്ള ക​ണ​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പ് സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 21 വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റും. മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​പ്പു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചാ​ണ് സെ​ൻ​സ​സ്. ഇ​തി​നാ​യി 289 എ​ന്യു​മ​റേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രെ നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:censuslivestockCentral Animal Welfare Department
