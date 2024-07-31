Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    31 July 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    31 July 2024 1:55 AM GMT

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യ​നാ​ടു​മാ​യി അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി പ​ങ്കി​ടു​ന്ന കു​ട​കി​ൽ ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ഐ.​എം.​ഡി ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് റെ​ഡ് അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. കു​ട​ക് -കേ​ര​ള അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ലെ പെ​രാ​ജെ​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു. വീ​രാ​ജ്പേ​ട്ട ക​ക്കോ​ട്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​റു പേ​രെ അ​ഗ്നി​സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

