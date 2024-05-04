Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 4:31 AM GMT

    ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക്ക് ക്രൂ​ര​മ​ർ​ദ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    brutually beaten
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യെ ബ​ജ്റം​​ഗ്ദ​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യി മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ചു. ന​വാ​സി​നാ​ണ് മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ​ത്. ബ​ബ​ലേ​ശ്വ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നും വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കു​ള്ള ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​രു​പ​തോ​ളം പേ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ർ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bajrang dalBengaluru NewsCattle Trader
    News Summary - Cattle trader brutally beaten
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X