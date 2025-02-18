Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    18 Feb 2025 10:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 10:05 AM IST

    തൊ​ഴു​ത്ത് ക​ത്തി കാ​ലി​ക​ൾ ച​ത്തു

    തൊ​ഴു​ത്ത് ക​ത്തി കാ​ലി​ക​ൾ ച​ത്തു
    തൊ​ഴു​ത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചപ്പോൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ര​ട്ടി​ഹ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ക​ടൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി തൊ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റ് പ​ശു​ക്ക​ളും ര​ണ്ട് കി​ടാ​ക്ക​ളും ജീ​വ​നോ​ടെ വെ​ന്തു​മ​രി​ച്ചു. നാ​ഗ​പ്പ അ​സു​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ​യും ഹ​നു​മ​ന്ത​പ്പ അ​സു​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ​യും ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള തൊ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.പ​ശു​ക്ക​ളെ​യും കി​ടാ​വു​ക​ളെ​യും കെ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ട അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.ര​ട്ടി​ഹ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsCattle died
    News Summary - Cattle died in fire
