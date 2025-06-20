Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST

    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ൾ ബ​സു​ക​ളോ​ടി​ച്ച 58 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ൾ ബ​സു​ക​ളോ​ടി​ച്ച 58 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് 58 സ്കൂ​ൾ ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ യാ​ത്രാ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    രാ​വി​ലെ മൂ​ന്നു​മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ പ​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 4500-ൽ​പ​രം സ്കൂ​ൾ​ബ​സു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു. മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഇ​വ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​ർ.​ടി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റും. ആ​ർ.​ടി.​ഒ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Drunk And Driveschool busdriversBangalore News
    News Summary - case registered against 58 school bus drivers for drunk and drive
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X