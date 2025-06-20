Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
20 Jun 2025 9:51 AM IST
മദ്യപിച്ച് സ്കൂൾ ബസുകളോടിച്ച 58 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ കേസ്text_fields
News Summary - case registered against 58 school bus drivers for drunk and drive
ബംഗളൂരു: മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനമോടിച്ചതിന് ബംഗളൂരു ട്രാഫിക് പൊലീസ് 58 സ്കൂൾ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ കേസെടുത്തു. വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ യാത്രാസുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് നഗരത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് പ്രത്യേകപരിശോധന നടത്തിയത്.
രാവിലെ മൂന്നുമണിക്കൂർ പലയിടങ്ങളിലായി 4500-ൽപരം സ്കൂൾബസുകൾ പരിശോധിച്ചു. മദ്യപിച്ചവരുടെ ലൈസൻസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത പൊലീസ് ഇവ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആർ.ടി ഓഫിസിന് കൈമാറും. ആർ.ടി.ഒ ലൈസൻസ് താൽക്കാലികമായി റദ്ദാക്കും.
