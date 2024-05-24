Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    24 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു

    കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ സ​ജീ​വ മ​ട​ന്തൂ​രി​നെ അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ട്ടു എ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ റൈ ​എ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.

