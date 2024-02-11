Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    ന​മോ​ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബ​സ​വ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ ന​മോ​ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ കെ.​രാ​ജേ​ഷി​ന്‍റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ എ​സ്.​സു​മ​ൻ, വി.​ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:CaseNamobrigade program
