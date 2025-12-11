Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 8:33 AM IST

    കാർ മറിഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    കാർ മറിഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു
    അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക് 

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടോ​ടെ എ​ർ​മ​ലു ടെ​ങ്ക് പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​കാ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി തൂ​ണി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ഗൗ​ജി ഇ​വ​ന്റ്‌​സ് ഉ​ട​മ അ​ഭി​ഷേ​കാ​ണ് (37) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ത​നി​യെ കാ​റോ​ടി​ച്ച് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക്. മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ az പി​ന്നി​ൽ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ അ​ഭി​ഷേ​കി​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:diedcar overturned
    News Summary - Car overturned and died
