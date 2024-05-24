Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    24 May 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    കാ​ർ ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Car accidents
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​മ്പ​ല ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ് കാ​ർ ഒാ​ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ വ​സ്ത്ര​വ്യാ​പാ​രി കെ. ​ദി​നേ​ശാ​ണ് (33) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യും പൊ​ലീ​സും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    drownsdriverCar accidet
    News Summary - Car falls into lake, driver drowns
