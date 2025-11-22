Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:15 AM IST

    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല
    കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചപ്പോൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൈ​ന്ദൂ​ർ നാ​വു​ണ്ട മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ക​ട്കെ​രെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​പ്പു​ണ്ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ നി​തേ​ഷ് (31), യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ ച​ന്തു (73) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    റോ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത പു​ക നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു. ബൈ​ന്ദൂ​ർ ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

