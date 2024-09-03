Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    തു​മ​കു​രു​വി​ൽ കാ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​മ​കു​രു പാ​വ്ഗ​ഡ രാ​ജ​വ​ന്തി​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ കീ​ഴ്മേ​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    തു​മ​കു​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​റാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. പാ​വ്ഗ​ഡ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Car accidentTumakuru
