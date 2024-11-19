Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:54 AM GMT

    കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിലിടിച്ച് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഒരു മരണം

    Car accident,
    ജഗദീഷ്,

    ,അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട കാർ

    മംഗളൂരു: ദേശീയപാത 75ൽ നെല്യാടി മന്നഗുണ്ടിയിൽ കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിലിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന കുമ്പ്ര സ്വദേശി എ. ജഗദീഷാണ് (37) മരിച്ചത്. ഡ്രൈവർ നിസ്സാര പരിക്കോടെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. നെല്യാടി പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.

    TAGS:Car accidentObit news
